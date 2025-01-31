Manifestation of Kebbi 2027 Verdict

Share

Barely two years of the mandatory four years tenure, supporters and well wishers of first termers in elective positions and other aspirants have started expressing their preference for continuity or otherwise of the serving elected leaders in 2027.

However, among the interest groups, are those who prefer the continuity of the incumbent based on the remarkable and verifiable developmental achievements recorded within the eighteen months of their stewardship as is the case with Comrade Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State.

Similarly, there are others whose political ambition is being threatened by the performance of the incumbent and the consistent expression of confidence by the electorates in the incumbent.

While many in the threatened group are beginning to come to terms with the reality and making moves to join the Comrade Kauran Gwandu’s moving train, some are still in dilemma as to whether or not to join the people ‘s preferred team or remain in the opposition and employ political gimmicks of desperation in mischievous campaign of calumny as the last resort.

An elaborate event was organised in Birnin Kebbi last week for the launching of a book on Governor Idris of Kebbi State unprecedented infrastructural development, titled ” Mr Project.”

The launching was for fundraising from the business community, politicians, and other wealthy individuals for the provision of complementary support to the government’s efforts in providing social amenities for the community. It was attended by prominent personalities from different segments of the society, including notably members of opposition political parties.

As the events unfolds, the proceedings were surprisingly dominated by testimonies of what many described as “miraculous performance” in infrastructural development in all sectors and positive results of the introduced economic empowerment programmes.

Interestingly, most of the speakers at the occasion, conscious of the mentality of some politically naive people, have backed up their testimonies with specific projects, locations, and how impactful they are on the lives of the people.

Another interesting dimension of the people’s testimonies was their different perceptions of the person of Governor Idris. Some presented him as a very rare promising politician of the present generation, humble, composed, focused, selfless and generous in all ramifications.

Others saw in him a patient but rugged politician with determination and demonstrated commitment to effective service delivery. Prof. Bello Bada, a professor of English and political science at Usman Danfodio University was the guest speaker at the occasion.

He observed that since in the commencement of the present democratic dispensation in 1999, there has never been a state governor that has enjoyed overwhelming support and cordial relationship with his predecessors and their various political camps.

To protect himself from possible attacks from envious politicians, Professor Bada stressed that he was saying the obvious, which he insisted was equally said by Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar during the 2024 edition of Sheikh Abdullahi Fodio Public Lecture, which made him conferred on the governor the prestigious traditional title of Gwarzon Daular Usmaniya ( Knight of the Caliphate).

Borno State governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, who wrote the forward for the book, stated that apart from what he read in the book, what he physically saw in the state capital and environs was amazing adding that ” we are certainly on the same page in terms of infrastructural development, you are rightly on course so maintain the tempo”.

Senator Muhammad Adamu Aliero of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) concurred with Governor Zulum’s undisputably observation and further observed that Governor Idris has on assumption of office, kept aside political differences and treats all elders, politicians and communities in the state regardless of political considerations with deserved respect and attention, ” continue the good works but don’t kill my party.”

Senator Muhammad Magoro, who chaired the occasion used the forum to challenged Governor Idris to use his influence and high regards he enjoys in the Govenors’ Forum and mobilise them to insist on the total review of the controversial tax reform bills now before the Senate, in the interest of the generality of Nigerians. It is evident that the apparent agitation of the people in attendance was justifying their appreciation for Governor Idris modest achievements and the need to collectively ensure the continuity of his administration beyond 2027.

It could be recalled that the state chapter of All Progressive Congress (APC) Elders Forum had at its quarterly meeting passed a vote of absolute confidence on the governor’s renewed hope for Kebbi State transformation agenda while he continues to be appreciated and commended as he continues his meet the people tour of the 21 local government councils in the state.

Share

Please follow and like us: