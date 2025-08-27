Manhunt On For Gunman Who Shot Dead 2 Aussie Police Officers

A manhunt is under way after two police officers were shot dead in the small alpine town of Porepunkah in Australia’s Victoria State. A third officer has been seriously injured, police say.

Victoria Police say the shooting happened at around 10:30 local time (01:30 BST) when 10 officers went to an address in the town to execute a search warrant.

The situation in Porepunkah, about 300km northeast of Melbourne, is an “active incident” and dozens of police and emergency services are at the scene, reports the BBC.

Gun crime is relatively rare in Australia, which has some of the world’s strictest firearms regulations. Meanwhile, Australia has given Iran’s ambassador seven days to leave the country after alleging the country’s government directed antisemitic attacks in Sydney and Melbourne.

Intelligence services linked Iran to an arson attack on a cafe in Sydney in October last year, and another on a synagogue in Melbourne in December, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told a press conference yesterday.