Mangrove And Art: Exhibition on intersecting the worlds of climate change opens in Lagos

An exhibition of master paintings, drawings and watercolour work of quintessential artist, Dr. John Ed DeBebs, and curated by renowned Oriz U. Onumaje, opened penultimate Wednesday in Lagos, amid palpable excitement.

Hosted by National Gallery of Art (NGA) in collaboration with the National Council on Climate Change and Alzarin Crimson, the exhibition titled “Intersecting the Worlds of Climate Change, The Mangrove And Art”, is an artistic expression and potent instrument that aims to raise awareness, foster emotional connections and inspire action on climate change and its impact on the environment.

While mangroves provide habitat for thousands of species at all levels of marine and forest and are highly efficient in storing carbon, it is imperative that urgent steps are taken to preserve this natural heritage – the mangroves of the Niger Delta.

This is the focus of the ongoing exhibition, holding at West Tower, The Wings Complex, Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, Victoria Island, Lagos, which ends on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, and featuring dozens of paintings, including drawings and watercolour, by Dr. DeBebs, as well as 36 of Onumaje’s photographs of the mangrove forests. The photos accompanying quotations offers an inspiring and thought-provoking “poetic echo, a reflection, of the painter’s voice.”

Speaking at the formal opening of the exhibition, the Olu of Warri Kingdom, Ogiame Atuwatse III, underscored the significance of the exhibition, noting that “we are gathered not only to appreciate the beauty of artistic expression but to confront an issue that is as immediate and as it is historical: the fate of the Niger Delta mangroves.”

He also noted that for centuries, the people of the Niger Delta have lived with and through the mangroves, adding that “these lands, stretching from the Bight of Bonny to the Bight of Benin, are more than just ecosystems. They are the lungs of our heritage. They sustain our way of life. They protect our shores. They preserve our identity. And yet, while we have looked upon them for generations, others, from far, have begun to look at them differently. Through satellite images, through the lens of economic speculation, and with intentions that threaten the collective sovereignty of the people of the Niger Delta, the world now acknowledges what we have always known: that mangroves are among the most efficient carbon seeds on this planet.

“Unlike the carbon-heavy cities that pollute our atmosphere, these forests absorb and store carbon at an astonishing rate, offering a natural solution to the climate crisis. Yet, while the world praises their value, some seek to slice our lands into invisible pieces, as has been already reiterated in the documentary and the speaker who came before me.”

He also stressed the need to take a stand. “We used to use this moment to mark the first clarion call from our traditional institutions. We, the Itsekiri people and the people of the Niger Delta, we will not stand idly by while our mangroves are battered away by foreign interests. We will not allow our heritage to be exploited by those who neither understand its significance nor bear the cost of its destruction. It is time for us, the rightful custodians, to assume responsibility, to protect and protect, to conserve and harness our mangroves for our people and for posterity.

“As we admire the art history before us today, let us recognize that art is not just a reflection of life, but is also a force for change. Dr. John Ed DeBebs has masterfully captured the soul of our mangroves, translating their silent cries onto canvas. Let these works serve as both inspiration and warning.

The time for passive observation is over and the time for decisive action is now. Let us establish a framework to protect our mangroves from exploitation. Let us ensure that any economic benefits derived from them serve our communities first; and let us stand firm in the knowledge that our lands, our heritage and our future is not for sale.

“Every artwork purchased today is more than just a piece of beauty, it is a profound statement of support for the pride to protect and preserve our mangroves.”

He commended the organisers of the exhibition, especially the curator, Mr. Oriz U. Onumaje, “whose dedication and vision has brought this critical issue to the forefront.”

The Director General, National Gallery of Art (NGA), Ahmed Bashir Sodangi, in his introductory note on the exhibition, stated that “Intersecting Worlds of Climate Change: The Mangroves and Art” presents an opportunity to engage in a dialogue, expressed through the visual arts, about one of the most pressing challenges the world faces today – climate change – and the role of nature, as embodied by the resilient mangroves.

He noted that mangrove, with their intricate network of roots and branches, are nature’s silent sentinels. “They serve as formidable guardians against storm surges, as vital carbon sinks, and as rich habitats for diverse species. Yet they are on the frontline of a climate crisis that threatens to unravel the delicate balance of our coastal ecosystems. Theirs is a story of resilience and vulnerability, a narrative that speaks directly to the human experience in times of change. The artist Dr John Edwin DeBebs has drawn inspiration from the captivating beauty and the urgent plight of the mangroves. His works of art are not mere representations, but rather profound commentaries on the Niger Delta mangroves.

“Through vibrant colours, evocative imagery, and innovative forms, each piece invites us to explore the dynamic interplay between art and nature, urging us to see the natural world not as a passive backdrop but as an active participant in the unfolding drama of climate change.”

Accordin g to him, art has long been “a mirror that reflects our hopes, dreams, and fears. These paintings allow us to witness how creativity and the environmental sciences intersect, how brushstrokes, colours, and canvas speak to the resilience of nature and the urgent need for its protection. The mangroves, with their intricate forms and essential roles, become a powerful symbol of the broader environmental challenges we face, as well as a beacon of hope for regeneration and renewal.

“These images challenge us to reimagine our relationship with the natural world. They call upon us to consider that our response to climate change is not solely a scientific or political endeavour but also a deeply human one, rooted in empathy, beauty, and a commitment to safeguarding the planet for future generations. In these works of art, we see a vivid reminder that art has the power to ignite conversations, stir emotions, and inspire actions.

“I am delighted that this collaboration between the National Gallery of Arts, Crimson Fusion Curators, and the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) has begun; it promises to bring immense benefits to Nigeria. A space has been created where art, environment, and science converge, where the dialogue about climate change is enriched by creative expression. We are encouraged not only to reflect on environmental challenges but also to celebrate the indomitable spirit of nature and humanity alike.”

He added, “Let these images of winding roots, flowing water, and the vibrant landscapes prompt you to reflect on your own connection to nature. Ask yourself how, in your own way, you can contribute to the collective efforts to protect these vital ecosystems. Whether you are an artist, a scientist, a philosopher, or a passionate citizen, you are an essential part of this conversation.

“Today, as we stand at the intersection of art and environmental stewardship, let us remember that every action we take, no matter how small, can contribute to a broader wave of positive change. May this collection serve as a catalyst for reflection, discussion, and, ultimately, meaningful action in our communities.”

Sodangi disclosed that this collaboration is one of several initiatives embarked upon by National Gallery of Art towards ensuring the appreciation of art as stipulated in it’s mandate.

