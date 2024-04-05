MANEG Urges FG To Rejig Trade Treaties To Improve GDP

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria Export Promotion Group (MANEG) has urged the administration of President Bola Tinubu to rejig the country’s trade treaties in order to strengthen Nigeria’s balance of trade in the African continent and boost Gross Domestic Product. Specifically, MANEG pointed out that there was need to balance the country’s regulations, conventions and regulatory compliance, whereby everybody, including government agencies and key stakeholders, must be at a roundtable to chart a pathway to the development of trade in Nigeria.

The Vice Chairman, ECOWAS Matters In MANEG, Mr. Imokhai Ehimigbai, made this known in an interview with New Telegraph in Lagos. He said that obsolete trade treaties, including regulations and conventions, were currently inhabiting the growth of trade and bilateral relations between Nigeria and other countries in the continent presently. Ehimigbai, who is also the Export Manager for Aarti Steel (Nigeria) Limited, explained that Nigeria was losing huge revenue in the areas of trade, saying that ships come into Nigerian waters with full load of containers, but after discharging the containers, go empty without goods to take out from Nigeria.

The MANEG vice chairman said: “In the area of trade and commerce there is a lot between trading within ourselves in Africa and within the African context and with the outside world. And one thing that stands out as we talk of goods and bilateral relations on our own part, we should make ease of doing business easy. “There are also many regulations, conventions on the other side that affect us and inhibit most of our ability to trade with the outside world. “So it is a question of us finding a balance between Nigerians trying to do business with the outside world through commerce and investment and also, all that is trying to do business with Nigerians.

“If we take a simple example Apapa Wharf most of the containers coming in are full, but when they are leaving they leave empty. This shows trade imbalance. And why do we have such, there are so many areas in developing this relationship and the regulations will have reexamined. “If I engage in a business based on the environment I am finding myself, I do the first transaction and it is a huge loss, definitely am not encouraged to continue. “Why is it a loss? So many factors. And one of them in our own context and experience agricultural export.” Ehimigbai added: “At the Wharf, you have specification. Of course, you know. By the time the goods get to the other end wears and tears of voyage would step in and it will go strictly by the contract terms.

“By the time the goods get there it is not the same specification and you would now see exporters from here running into problems. “Same also, in terms of our regulatory environment we know some other companies from abroad run into problems. “They were prosecuted in abroad based on certain regulatory framework they were not responsible for.” According to him, “for instance, there are huge equipment you can bring in to do specific jobs that is needed in this environment. “Now, because they are coming on temporary import permits you are not paying the duty and you are giving a time frame within which to execute the job.

“Then the job last and go for extension and extension of course we know, the bottlenecks in getting those extensions and at the end of the day, I don’t want to mention names, some people went to jail in trying to comply with the regulatory authorities. “So on both sides, there is need to balance the goods regulation, non convention and everybody must be at the table to contribute to the development of trade in Nigeria.”