MANEG To FG: Non-Processing Of EEG Claims May Lead To Folding Up Of Nigerian Factories

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has called for the submission of baseline data for 2023 and 2024, saying this is a welcome development for local manufacturers The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria Export Promotion Group (MANEG) has thrown its weight behind the request by the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) calling for the submission of baseline data for 2023 and 2024.

MANEG described it as a welcome development for local manufacturers, while noting that the speedy processing of the Export Expand Grant (EEG) by government would rescue the manufacturing sector from folding up. Chairman of MANEG, Mrs. Odiri Erewa-Meggison, made this known in an interview with New Telegraph in Lagos.

He said that MANEG was grateful to the Federal Government for the efforts made so far to settle the backlog of Export Expand Grant (EEG) claims to Nigerian exporters, which has remained contentious issue in the country’s manufacturing sector.

Erewa-Meggison explained that viewing the macroeconomic environment of the non-oil export sector, since about half a decade ago, exporters have been witnessing decrease in demand for their products at the global market space due to lack of competitiveness.

She said this was not unconnected with some dominant indicators within the Nigerian economy, such as; high and rising exchange rates, high energy costs, multiple levies and taxes, port congestion, ongoing insecurity, infrastructural weaknesses, and smuggling, all of which place significant constraints on manufacturing activities.

The MANEG chairman disclosed: “To this end, I want to take this opportunity to urge the Federal Government to revisit its policies put in place to assist manufacturers and speedy up the processing of the Export Expand Grant, in order to rescue the manufacturing sector from folding up.”

While speaking on exporters producing at disadvantage amidst naira getting stronger against the dollar, she said: “What I am saying is the fact that not entirely a negative for you to have a currency that is not performing well to a dollar, which is a common global currency.

But the truth of it is that, it will incentivise export. It then means that when you are able to export, you will gain the more desired foreign currency and then when you plough back your export proceeds, you will have much of it and you will be able to scale.

You will be able to meet your financial obligations in-country. “So we are saying that it is a problem that we have that we can turn to an advantage if we improved domestic production and we are able to scale up maximally.

So what is primary for us to scale, because, if you produced in larger volume, it would be able to reduced your cost of production. You will be able to compete outside of the country. And then, able to leverage on volume. That’s very critical for us.”