MANEG: Nigerian Exporters Facing Cross Border Bottleneck

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria Export Promotion Group (MANEG) has deplored the recurring cross border bottleneck Nigerian exporters are encountering under the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme (ETLS) despite the scheme’s implementation being in existing since 1978.

Chairman of MANEG, Mrs. Odiri Erewa-Meggison, stated this at the private session of the 8th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the group in Lagos yesterday. He said that ETLS implementation was still posing challenges with just 15 countries operating the scheme in ECOWAS region.

Erewa-Meggison said: “As you are aware, Nigeria has joined the AfCFTA, and that has broadened the export trade net for the manufacturing export sector to play in the largest regional trade agreements in Africa, the world over.

What readily comes to mind when you think about the handling cross border issues, is that, if ETLS implementation still pose challenges with just 15 or less countries, what would be the fate of the Nigerian manufacturing exporters under the AfCFTA that is made up of countries? Well, your guess is good as mine.”

According to the National Bureau of Statistics’ report, the value of manufactured goods exported in Q4 of 2024 was N494.2 billion, which shows an increase of 110.3 per cent compared to the value recorded in the same period in Q4, 2023, and it witnessed a decline of 52.5 per cent when compared to the value recorded in Q3, 2024.