Reports have suggested that Sadio Mane would prefer to remain at Bayern Munich rather than return to the Premier League.

Last summer, Bayern won the race to sign the Senegal international, who was looking for a new challenge after a hugely successful stint with Liverpool.

Having contributed 10 goals and six assists in the Bundesliga and Champions League during a campaign where he has missed a notable amount of games, his first season cannot be deemed to be a failure.

However, Mane was recently involved in a spat with Leroy Sane where he hit his teammate in the face after a Champions League defeat to Manchester City.

The 31-year-old was subsequently suspended by his club for one match and fined, but his performances have not improved since his return to the side.

The likes of Manchester United, Newcastle United, and Chelsea have both been suggested as potential destinations for Mane, while other clubs will be monitoring the situation.

Mane only penned a three-year contract when signing for Bayern, leaving the Bundesliga leaders in a position where this summer represents their best chance to recoup a notable fee.

Bayern spent £27.4m when signing Mane from Liverpool.