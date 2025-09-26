Mandy Kiss Insists On 100-Men S3x Challenge, Ignores GWR

Social media personality Ayomiposi Oluwadahunsi, popularly known as Mandy Kiss, has vowed to go ahead with her controversial 100-men s3x challenge despite being rejected by Guinness World Records (GWR).

The self-acclaimed “President of Olosho” had earlier announced her intention to sleep with 100 men in 24 hours on Tuesday, October 30, 2025, in Ikorodu, Lagos.

The announcement quickly went viral, attracting widespread condemnation over issues of morality, legality, and safety.

Responding to the buzz, Guinness World Records clarified on its official platform that such an attempt would not be recognised.

The organisation stated: “This is not a record we monitor.”

According to GWR, sexual activities cannot be categorised as record attempts because they fail to meet the required standards of being measurable, verifiable, safe, and ethical.

However, Mandy Kiss has remained defiant. In a recent video, she dismissed the rejection and insisted on pushing ahead with her plans.

“Nobody can stop me from sleeping with 100 men. I’m the owner of my p*ssy and I’ll record it myself if you don’t,” she declared.

She further claimed that she has already secured participants and is finalising logistics, including ticketed entry for spectators, though the exact venue of the event has not been disclosed.

The development has continued to spark heated debates online, with many Nigerians criticising the stunt as reckless and damaging to societal values, while others dismissed it as mere clout-chasing.

For now, it remains unclear whether Mandy Kiss will follow through with the controversial challenge.