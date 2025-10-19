Nigerian influencer and content creator Mandy Kiss has stirred widespread debate after reportedly travelling from Lagos to Ondo State with police officers to facilitate the arrest of a mother and daughter accused of cyberbullying her.

The pair, known on social media as Mormor and Honeymoon, were detained by police at the Akure Area Command after a confrontation with the influencer on Saturday.

The arrest followed a series of online videos in which the duo criticized Mandy Kiss’s lifestyle and mocked her family background and religious beliefs.

According to reports, the online dispute began after Mandy Kiss’s much-publicized “sex-a-thon” announcement. Mormor and Honeymoon allegedly released videos ridiculing the influencer’s announcement and making personal remarks about her upbringing and faith.

In response, Mandy Kiss filed a petition under Nigeria’s Cybercrimes Act, accusing them of harassment, defamation, and cyberstalking.

Eyewitness clips circulating on social media show the emotional aftermath of the arrest. In one video, the two women appeared visibly distressed while seated in a car with Mandy Kiss, who was heard warning them never to mention her name again.

The mother reportedly pleaded for forgiveness, promising to refrain from further online commentary.

The incident has since ignited a wave of reactions online, dividing public opinion. Supporters of Mandy Kiss argue that she has a right to protect herself from sustained online abuse, while critics accuse her of using her influence to intimidate and silence dissenting voices.

Others have questioned the legality of the arrest and whether proper procedures were followed by authorities.

Legal analysts note that the case highlights a growing tension between freedom of expression and cyberharassment laws in Nigeria.

With social media becoming a major platform for public debate and criticism, the boundaries between fair commentary, defamation, and online bullying remain hotly contested.

As of press time, police authorities in Ondo State have not released an official statement regarding the arrest or whether formal charges will be filed against Mormor and Honeymoon.

The incident underscores the complex and evolving relationship between Nigeria’s influencer culture and its legal framework for online conduct, raising questions about where accountability ends and intimidation begins.