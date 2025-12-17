Mandilas Restates Commitment To Nigeria At 75th Anniversary

Mandilas Group has restated its commitment to the development of the Nigerian economy as one of the oldest companies sparkled the Yuletide season with a world-class concert.

Executive Vice Chairman, Mandilas Trust Co. Ltd, Mrs Ola Ayo-Adeloye, said Mandilas has been a positive force in Nigeria’s history over the past seven and half decades and it would continue to reflect the resilience, diversity and ambition that define the Nigerian dream.

Ayo-Adeloye, who is also Vice Chairman, Mandilas Group Ltd, spoke at 2025 Muson-Mandilas Christmas Concert jointly organised by Mandilas Group and the Musical Society of Nigeria (MUSON) at MUSON Centre in Lagos.

The Yuletide season came alive as the MUSON Choir and Orchestra joined the Mandilas Choir at an evening that carried special significance for Mandilas Group, which marked its 75th anniversary with thanksgiving and a high-profile audience soothed by the joy of praises.

Ayo-Adeloye said this year’s concert was a symbolic celebration of Mandilas Group’s 75 years of operation in Nigeria, a milestone that’s both rare and deeply meaningful.

“Seventy-five years is not an easy feat. Many companies have not survived this environment for that long. It speaks directly to the resilience and commitment of Mandilas to Nigeria.

We are a Nigerian company, and we aim to do excellent work. Over the years our commitment to Nigeria speaks for itself. The Nigerian customer market has been very good to us,” Ayo-Adeloye said