Mandelson Scandal: Cabinet Ministers Rally Round PM As Sarwar Calls For Him To Quit

Cabinet ministers have rallied around Sir Keir Starmer after Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar called on the prime minister to quit. In a dramatic press conference, Sarwar said the situation in Downing Street was “not good enough” and that “too many mistakes” had been made at the top of government.

However, just as Sarwar began to speak, a flurry of senior Labour ministers took to social media to express their support for the prime minister. Sir Keir is fighting to shore up his position, after his judgement was questioned over the appointment of Peter Mandelson as UK ambassador to the US, despite his links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

There have been months of speculation about Sir Keir’s leadership, but the row over Lord Mandelson’s appointment has intensified discussions of a change at the top. Around half a dozen Labour backbench MPs have called for the prime minister’s resignation and, in the past two days, two senior advisers have left No 10. Announcing his decision to resign as the Downing Street chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney said he took “full responsibility” for advising the prime minister to appoint Lord Mandelson.

Last week, Sarwar criticised the decision to pick Lord Mandelson and yesterday he said it was time for the prime minister to go. He said his announcement was “not easy and not without pain”, adding that Sir Keir was a “decent man” but that his “first loyalty” was to Scotland. With elections taking place in Scotland in three months’ time, Sarwar said he needed to “decide what I’m willing to accept and what I’m willing to tolerate”. Speaking about the government, he said: “They promised they were going to be different, but too much has happened.”