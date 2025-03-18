Mandate Protection In Elections: Pivotal Role Of Polling Agents

Share

Polling agents are representatives appointed by political parties to monitor and safeguard their interests during elections.

They play a pivotal role in ensuring that the voting, counting, and collation processes are conducted transparently and in compliance with electoral laws.

Protecting the electoral mandate is vital to democracy as it preserves the integrity of the people’s choice, reinforces public trust in the electoral system, and upholds the credibility of governance.

Section 43 of the Electoral Act 2022 confers the power of mandate protection on political parties. It makes political parties strategic partners in free, fair, and transparent elections.

Although the entities known as political parties are juristic persons, they act and conduct business through their members.

Based on this, the Electoral Act gives political parties the discretion to apply for accreditation and deploy Polling and Collation Agents across different levels of the electoral process.

Section 43 of the Act provides that each political party, in consultation with its candidate, may, by notice in writing addressed to the Resident Electoral Commissioner of the state, appoint a polling agent for each polling unit and collation centre in the Local Government Area or Area Council for which it has a candidate and the notice, which sets out the name, address and contact details of the polling agent, shall be accompanied by two passport photographs of each polling agent and sample signature of the polling agent and be given to the electoral officer at least 14 days before the date fixed for the election:

Provided that no person who is serving as chairman or member of a Local Government Area or Area Council, Commissioner, Deputy Governor or Governor of a state, Minister of the Federal Government, or any other person holding elective or appointive political office under any tier of government and who has not resigned from his office at least three months prior to the said election shall serve as a polling agent of any political party, either at the polling unit or at any centre designated for collation of results of election.

Section 43(2) of the Act gives the candidate in an election the power to act as his agent and do those things a polling agent is permitted to do. Polling Agents do not operate in a vacuum.

They operate based on their membership in political parties or based on a contractual agreement between them and political parties and their candidates, which is sanctioned by the electoral management body.

In other words, they are not free agents but representatives of political parties at the Polling and Collation Centres. Political parties are abstract entities that act through their members.

Members of their national, state, Local Government, or Ward Executives cannot be in every Polling Unit on election day. There are 36 states in Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. Nigeria has 774 local governments and area councils. It has 8,809 Registration Areas or Wards.

It has 109 Senatorial Districts, 360 Federal Constituencies, and 993 State Constituencies. It has 176,846 Polling Units. The votes are counted at the 176,846 Polling Units. Collation of Results is done

Political parties must position well-trained, technologically compliant Polling and Collation Agents for mandate protection. Parties must build genuine, democratic, and enduring structures at all levels of the process

at the 8,809 Registration Areas and 993 state constituencies, and results for the state constituencies are announced. Some results are announced at the 774 local government and area councils.

The same thing applies to the Federal Constituencies and Senatorial Districts. Governorship elections proceed to the State Constituencies, and Presidential Elections proceed to the National Collation Centre.

For effective mandate protection, a political party must strive to have Polling and Collation Agents at these levels and stages of the electoral process.

The Polling and Collation Agents serve as the eyes and ears of the political party. They monitor the distribution of election materials, voting, sorting, and counting to ensure compliance with the law, rules, and regulations and report any irregularity or malpractice.

Section 41(3) of the Electoral Act grants polling agents the right to be present during the distribution of election materials, including electronic voting machines and voting devices, from the office to the polling booth.

Section 41(4) of the Act also provides that Polling agents who attend a polling unit may be entitled, before the commencement of the election, to have originals of electoral materials to be used by the Commission for the election inspected.

This process may be recorded as evidence in writing, on video, or by any Polling Agent, accredited observer, or official of the Commission.

Section 41(5) of the Act also provides that a Polling Agent at a polling unit may observe originals of the electoral materials and record them as evidence.

Polling and Collation Agents are not mere observers of the election and collation process but active participants in the electoral process.

This means that political parties must train and deploy polling and collation agents with the requisite knowledge of the Constitution, the law, and electoral processes and procedures.

Their deployment must not be to fulfil all righteousness. The total number of Polling Agents accredited by the Commission for all the Political Parties for the 2023 general election stood at 1,574,301.

The Commission accredited 83,077 for A Party, 56,459 for AA, 38, 779 for AAC, 96,043 for ADC 44, 516 for ADP, 176, 223 for APC, APGA 25, 657, APM 80, 892, APP 64, 798, BP 13, 544, 134, 874, NNPP 176, 200, NRM, 87,014, PDP, 176, 588, PRP, 87, 562, SDP 98, 313, YPP 76, 199, ZLP 57, 563. Most political parties did not collect all the accreditation tags designed and printed for them.

These tags are official identification, granting agents access to polling units and collation centres. Without them, polling and collation agents may be denied entry or viewed as unauthorised, leaving the party without representation in critical areas.

This negligence compromises mandate protection, increases the risk of electoral malpractice going unchallenged, and reflects poorly on the party’s organisational efficiency.

The Commission also accredited Collation Agents for Registration Areas, Local Governments, and State Collations. The Commission accredited 68,057 Collation Agents for all the Political Parties.

A Party applied for and got 3, 358, AA 1, 531, AAC 1, 723, ADC 3, 626, ADP, 548, APC 9, 581, APGA 933, APM 3, 932, APP 2, 546, BP 620, LP 4, 859, NNPP 9, 604, NRM 3, 452, PDP 9, 539, PRP 3, 452, SDP 3, 310, YPP 3, 151 and ZLP 1, 939. At the National Collation Centre for the Presidential Election, the A party did not apply for accreditation and got none.

The Commission accredited 28 Collation Agents for the 18 Political Parties. A Party 0, AA 2, AAC 2, ADC 1, ADP 2, APC 1, APGA 2, APM/APP 2, BP 2, LP 1, NNPP 2, NRM 1, PDP 2, PRP 2, SDP 3, YPP 1 and ZLP 2.

Unfortunately, some political parties prefer to deploy thugs and hardened elements that are on drugs to disrupt the electoral process, smash ballot boxes, tear ballot papers, scare away voters, and create an atmosphere of anarchy at polling stations.

Political parties must re-evaluate the role of Polling and Collation Agents in the electoral process. They play a critical role in the electoral chain and mandate protection.

With the increasing role of technology in the electoral process, political thugs and drug addicts will become misfits in the polling units.

Political parties must position well-trained, technologically compliant Polling and Collation Agents for mandate protection. Parties must build genuine, democratic, and enduring structures at all levels of the process.

Party Executives at the Registration Area (Ward) and Local Governments are crucial in harvesting Polling Agents for deployment.

They must be nurtured and empowered to play their grassroots role of mobilisation. To achieve this, political parties must prioritise the training and development of grassroots executives through targeted capacitybuilding programmes.

