Manchester United is on the lookout to bolster their ranks in almost every area of their team, and reports are circulating that an agreement is on the verge of being reached between Napoli and United for Kim Min-Jae.

Napoli defender, Kim Min-Jae’s representatives have spoken out on his potential summer transfer to Manchester United.

The Red Devils are reportedly ready to trigger Kim’s release clause and him to Erik Ten Hag’s defensive ranks ahead of the second season of his project.

According to Italian outlet Il Mattino, it is only a matter of details before the 26-year-old center-back completes a switch to Old Trafford.

Intermediaries involved in talks are said to have convinced Kim to leave Napoli after helping the club lift their first Scudetto in 33 years.

Reports claim Kim has a £41 million release clause, which can be triggered in the first 15 days of July.

United are believed to be preparing a colossal contract offer as Ten Hag eyes more quality in the already-competitive core of his back line.

However, Kim’s camp is denying the speculations over the situation, stating that a transfer isn’t close to completion, despite contrary reports.

They told Star News: “The transfer to Manchester United is not true. Currently, Kim Min-Jae is focusing on finishing the season.