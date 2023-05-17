New Telegraph

May 17, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Manchester United Waiting…

Manchester United Waiting On Napoli Defender, Kim

Manchester United is on the lookout to bolster their ranks in almost every area of their team, and reports are circulating that an agreement is on the verge of being reached between Napoli and United for Kim Min-Jae.

Napoli defender, Kim Min-Jae’s representatives have spoken out on his potential summer transfer to Manchester United.

The Red Devils are reportedly ready to trigger Kim’s release clause and him to  Erik Ten Hag’s defensive ranks ahead of the second season of his project.

According to Italian outlet Il Mattino, it is only a matter of details before the 26-year-old center-back completes a switch to Old Trafford.

Intermediaries involved in talks are said to have convinced Kim to leave Napoli after helping the club lift their first Scudetto in 33 years.

Reports claim Kim has a £41 million release clause, which can be triggered in the first 15 days of July.

United are believed to be preparing a colossal contract offer as Ten Hag eyes more quality in the already-competitive core of his back line.

However, Kim’s camp is denying the speculations over the situation, stating that a transfer isn’t close to completion, despite contrary reports.

They told Star News: “The transfer to Manchester United is not true. Currently, Kim Min-Jae is focusing on finishing the season.

Post Views: 6
Tags:

Read Previous

JUST-IN: Court Adjourns Peter Obi’s Petition Against Tinubu Till May 19
Read Next

Actress Favour Oma Gifts Herself Two Luxury Mansions On Her Birthday

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023