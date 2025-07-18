Manchester United Seal Deal Worth Up To £71m For Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo

Manchester United has officially reached an agreement with Brentford to sign exciting Cameroon international Bryan Mbeumo, in a deal worth up to £71 million. This marks one of the biggest moves of the 2025 summer transfer window.

The deal includes a base fee of £65 million, to be paid in four structured instalments, with up to £6 million in performance-related add-ons.

At 25, Mbeumo earned a reputation as one of the Premier League’s most consistent and creative forwards, admired for his pace, clinical finishing, and versatility across the front line.

Despite interest from top clubs across Europe, Mbeumo reportedly prioritizes a move to Old Trafford, citing admiration for the club’s legacy and its new footballing project.

Since arriving in England from Troyes in 2019, Mbeumo has grown into a key figure for Brentford, scoring and assisting double figures across multiple seasons and helping the Bees stay competitive in the top flight.

READ ALSO:

His arrival provides much-needed depth and attacking flexibility for Manchester United, who are looking to revamp their front line and regain consistency under renewed leadership.

Mbeumo is expected at Carrington for his medical in the coming days. Sources indicate that the unveiling could take place before the end of the week, with fans eagerly awaiting his first appearance in red.

While Brentford lose a star player, they are set to reinvest the incoming funds. The deal offers both immediate cash flow and long-term financial stability through its structured payments and bonuses.