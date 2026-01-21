Manchester United Renew Interest In Wilfred Ndidi

Manchester United have reportedly reopened discussions over a possible move for Nigeria international Wilfred Ndidi, who currently plays for Turkish giants Besiktas, where he serves as team captain.

The Premier League side are believed to be exploring short-term midfield reinforcements as they push for qualification into next season’s UEFA Champions League.

New Telegraph gathered that Ndidi emerged as one of the names under consideration as United assess options to strengthen their squad.

Reports indicate that United’s recruitment department has held internal talks about a potential deal for the defensive midfielder, with a loan move said to be among the possibilities being evaluated.

The renewed interest comes amid concerns about depth, consistency, and experience in United’s midfield unit. Ndidi was previously linked with a return to England during the summer of 2025, when a relegation clause made him available at a reduced fee, though the transfer did not materialise.

Now settled in Turkey, the Super Eagles captain has quickly become a key figure at Besiktas, earning the armband and anchoring the midfield with authority.

His leadership qualities, tactical awareness, and defensive strengths have continued to stand out.

Ndidi’s strong familiarity with the Premier League, gained during a successful six-year spell at Leicester City, remains a major factor in United’s interest. During that period, he established himself as one of the league’s most effective ball-winning midfielders.

While other midfield targets are also being discussed internally at Old Trafford, Ndidi’s experience, composure, and proven track record in English football have kept him firmly in contention as United weigh their options.