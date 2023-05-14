Manchester United Ready To Pounce On Chelsea’s Player

Chelsea’s rival, Manchester United ‘willing’ to pay £30m for Chelsea star as Ten Hag looks to capitalise on Blues’ clear-out sale.

Chelsea’s Croatian international is likely to leave Stamford Bridge, with Todd Boehly looking to get several players off the books this summer.

However, Man United are not the only club interested in Kovacic, with Bayern Munich also believed to be in the hunt for his signature.

Boehly’s spending spree this season has left the Standford bridge outfit toat risk of breaching the Premier League’s Financial Fair Play rules.

As a result, they need to sell several players this summer.

It’s no secret Erik ten Hag is looking to bolster his squad, with the Red Devils linked with several midfielders recently.

The midfielder’s contract is set to expire in June 2024. So, the Blues reportedly want to sell him this summer to ensure they don’t lose him on a free transfer.

Several reports state that Chelsea is looking for a fee ‘between £30m and £40m’ for Kovacic, and, Man Utd are ‘willing’ to pay £30m for his services.

As it stands, Man Utd seem to have the advantage in the pursuit of Kovacic, but there could be some more twists ahead of next season.