Official: Manchester United Name Amorim Replacement

Manchester United have confirmed the appointment of club legend Darren Fletcher as interim head coach, with the former midfielder set to lead the team until the end of the season.

Manchester United moved swiftly to part ways with Ruben Amorim just hours after he publicly questioned the club’s hierarchy.

The decision followed a disappointing 1-1 draw against Leeds United on Sunday, a result that left the Red Devils sitting sixth in the Premier League and intensified scrutiny around the club.

Amorim’s spell at Old Trafford ended abruptly after post-match comments that appeared to reveal serious tension with the board.

By stressing that his role was that of a manager rather than a head coach, the Portuguese coach hinted at underlying disagreements over authority and control.

Fletcher Takes Over

Following Amorim’s dismissal, Manchester United confirmed in an official statement that Darren Fletcher will take charge as interim coach until the end of the season.

The club also formally announced Amorim’s exit, stating: “Ruben Amorim has departed his role as Head Coach of Manchester United.”

“Ruben was appointed in November 2024 and led the team to a UEFA Europa League Final in Bilbao in May.”

The statement continued: “With Manchester United sitting sixth in the Premier League, the club’s leadership has reluctantly made this decision that it is the right time to make a change. This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish.”

The club concluded its statement by thanking the Portuguese manager for his service, adding: “The club would like to thank Ruben for his contribution and wishes him well for the future. Darren Fletcher will take charge of the team against Burnley on Wednesday.”

