Manchester United have commenced negotiations to sign Crystal Palace’s in-form striker, Jean-Philippe Mateta ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

The 27-year-old Frenchman has been instrumental for the Eagles this season, netting 12 goals under manager Oliver Glasner’s guidance.

Reports suggest that Crystal Palace have set a £40 million price tag for Mateta, reflecting his value to the team.

Despite entering the final year of his contract, Palace are keen to retain their star forward and are planning contract extension talks to secure his services.

Manchester United’s interest in Mateta aligns with manager Ruben Amorim’s strategy to bolster the club’s attacking options.

The team has faced challenges in the forward department, with recent signings Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee struggling to find consistent form.

Additionally, uncertainty looms over Marcus Rashford’s future at Old Trafford, prompting the need for a proven goal scorer.

While Mateta’s current form makes him an attractive prospect, some pundits advise caution.

Former Premier League striker Troy Deeney has expressed concerns about Mateta’s suitability for Manchester United, highlighting his previous inconsistent performances and questioning his fit within United’s playing style.

As negotiations progress, Manchester United will weigh these considerations carefully to ensure any acquisition aligns with the club’s long-term objectives.

