Manchester United Beam Search Light On Antoine Griezmann

Barring the last-minute change, Manchester United are mapping out plans on how to sign Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid in January.

Reports in Spain are suggesting that the 13-time Premier League Champions could offer to triple the 32-year-old’s salary to persuade him to make the move.

New Telegraph gathered that a reported £23.6 million release clause means the fee would be perfectly affordable.

Manchester Football Club is set to radically change with Jim Ratcliffe nearing a deal to acquire 25% of the club, a move which will see him take a hands-on approach.

And signing the French international would be some way for him to begin his stint in charge of transfers at Old Trafford.

Griezmann has been one of the best players in the world since returning to Atleti from Barcelona in 2021.

The 126-cap international starred for France in their run to the 2022 World Cup and was the highest assist maker at the tournament.

He scored 16 goals and assisted 19 at club level in the 2022-23 campaign and has already netted 12 times in 16 appearances so far this season.

With various players set to leave soon, United could have a vacancy for a top-class attacker.