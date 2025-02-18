Manchester United Battle PSG For Osimhen

Share

Both Manchester United and PSG have stepped up their pursuit of Victor Osimhen.

The two clubs have already made verbal offers to the striker, according to Top Transfer Expert, Yagz Sabuncuoglu They are also ready to meet the release clause of 75 million euros for the player.

Manchester United made a formal bid for the Napoli striker last month, but he chose to stay put at Galatasaray until his loan deal at the Turkish champions is up by season’s end.

United manager Ruben Amorim is pushing for the arrival of Osimhen. Osimhen was linked to PSG last summer. This forthcoming summer, several top clubs will be jostling for the 26-year-old striker.

Besides Manchester United and PSG, Juventus in Serie A as well as Chelsea and Newcastle United in the Premier League have also been mentioned in connection with the striker.

