Manchester Trembles As United, City Clash In Carrick’s First Match

Michael Carrick begins his interim reign at Old Trafford on Saturday, and the former Middlesbrough boss may get off to a positive start in the high-pressure Manchester derby.

The Red Devils’ FA Cup exit at the hands of Brighton last weekend leaves them without a win in four games, but despite their dismal season, they have proven difficult to beat at times.

They have lost just two of their last ten games and two of their ten Premier League home matches this season, and they have a solid recent record against their rivals.

Manchester City have won only one of their last five meetings with Manchester United, and, despite a rampant FA Cup win over Exeter and a 2-0 win over Newcastle in midweek, they are winless in their last three topflight assignments Pep Guardiola chose to name a strong lineup for their midweek trip to St James’ Park, and that added fatigue could also come into play against a side that have had six days to prepare for this fixture.

Backing a Manchester United double chance appeals, and, with four of their combined last ten games ended 1-1, that looks a solid choice in the correct score market.

Anytime goalscorer punters may be tempted by Benjamin Sesko, who scored twice against Burnley in his last league fixture before notching against Brighton last time out. If given the chance, the Slovenia international could repay Carrick’s faith in him.