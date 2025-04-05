Manchester Derby: Amorim Targets Third Victory Over Guardiola

Share

Ruben Amorim seeks to secure his third consecutive win over Pep Guardiola as Manchester United prepare to face Manchester City in this weekend’s highly anticipated derby.

Both teams have endured a turbulent season, making this encounter even more important. Amorim has already managed to beat Guardiola twice, and now he aims to secure a rare third victory in a row, a feat only a few managers have managed against the Spanish coach.

This season has not been easy for either team. United have struggled with inconsistency and are currently sitting in 13th place in the Premier League. Their latest 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest marked their 13th defeat of the season, just one shy of their record of 14 losses in a single campaign. Defensively, Amorim’s team has conceded the first goal in 23 matches, with only Leicester City having done worse with 26.

In terms of attack, United’s conversion rate is one of the worst in the league at just 9.14%, meaning they struggle to turn chances into goals. These challenges have made it difficult for Amorim to get consistent results, though he is still adapting to life at Old Trafford.

On the other hand, Manchester City have also faced difficulties, particularly when playing away from home. The defending champions have lost six of their last 11 Premier League matches on the road, which is the same number of losses they suffered in their previous 37 away games combined.

However, City have historically performed well at Old Trafford, winning nine Premier League matches at United’s home ground.

The last meeting between these two teams in December was a thrilling encounter, with United emerging victorious 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium. Amad Diallo scored a dramatic last-minute goal, marking a significant moment in Ruben Amorim’s early days as United’s manager. This victory extended United’s unbeaten run against City to three matches (two wins and one draw).

If United can win again this weekend, it would be their first Premier League double over City since the 2019-20 season, further solidifying Amorim’s impact on the team.

Guardiola is known for his tactical brilliance, but Amorim’s counter-attacking style has proven successful against him in the past. The big question is whether Guardiola will adjust his strategy to counter United’s recent dominance over City.

According to Opta’s supercomputer, Manchester City have a 43.8% chance of winning, while United’s chances are placed at 30.7%. A draw is predicted at 25.4%. Interestingly, the away team has won 10 of the last 18 Manchester derbies.

United’s victory in the reverse fixture came just 40 days after Amorim had guided his former club, Sporting CP, to a 4-1 win over Manchester City in the Champions League. If United win again, Amorim will join an exclusive club of managers who have beaten Guardiola three times in a row, a feat previously achieved by Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel.

