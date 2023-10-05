Manchester Clubs Monitoring Brighton’s StarMitoma

Manchester United are set to compete with rivals Manchester City for Kaoru Mitoma in January as both clubs target attacking reinforcements.

The Red Devils have been facing issues on the wings with both Jadon Sancho and Antony recently unavailable, leading to Erik ten Hag playing captain Bruno Fernandes out of position.

But the recruitment of Mitoma would give the Red Devils an added edge in attack and a much-needed boost in quality as they continue to struggle across the Premier League and in Europe.

The Japanese international may be top of Ten Hag’s wishlist, but Spanish sources suggest that United will have to compete with City if they want to capture the 26-year-old.

Mitoma’s speed and technical abilities will make him an attractive prospect for Pep Guardiola, who already recruited Jeremy Doku in the summer.

And the added pedigree on offer with City notably Champions League football puts them in the driving seat for any potential deal.

Brighton’s influential winger has already bagged three goals and three assists in EPL this season, making him a valuable asset to manager Roberto De Zerbi.

Reports from inside sources claim that the 18-cap international would be open to renewing his contract with the Seagulls, which would see the Manchester clubs dealt a huge blow in their pursuits.

Should nothing be agreed before the transfer window opens in January, then both City and United may move quickly to prevent Mitoma from committing his long-term future to Brighton