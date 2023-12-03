Manchester City Monitoring Echeverri Dubbed Next ‘Messi

Manchester City are reportedly monitoring Argentine teenager, Claudio Echeverri who has been dubbed as the next Lionel Messi.

There are reports that the Premier League champions observed the River Plate starlet as he starred at the recent Under-17 World Cup.

And they hope their strong relationship with the Buenos Aires club forged during negotiations for Julian Alvarez will give them the edge in the race to sign the Wonderkid.

The 17-year-old is also being watched by Real Madrid, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan.

He got a hat-trick against Brazil at that tournament, three of five strikes across the competition.

River Plate are said to have inserted a release clause worth £ 21.44 million into the contract Echeverri signed in January, with that figure rising to £25.73m within 10 days of the end of any transfer window.

They are now attempting to renegotiate his deal to increase that fee.

Alvarez has been a hit in England, scoring 25 goals and assisting 11 in 69 appearances.

And City hope they can repeat the trick with the latest talent to come out of Argentina.