Manchester City Interested In Josko Gvardiol

There are strong indications that Manchester City are highly interested in signing Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig this summer.

Aymeric Laporte is likely to leave and the Croatian international is on the shortlist to replace him but it will cost £ 85 million to bring him to the Etihad Stadium, according to The Daily Mail.

New Telegraph reports that Gvardiol is considered one of the best young defenders in world football and was a crucial part of Croatia’s third-place finish at the World Cup last year.

He has also made 40 appearances for RB Leipzig this season and scored against City in the Champions League in February.

The 21-year-old came through the ranks at Dinamo Zagreb before Leipzig paid nearly £20m to bring him to Germany.

And now Pep Guardiola wants to ensure that the City benefits from Gvardiol’s peak years.

Laporte has been out of favour this season, while Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva could both leave this summer.

If either were to depart, a midfielder would also be on Guardiola’s shopping list.