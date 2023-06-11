Manchester City completed a sensational season by beating Inter Milan 1-0 to win the Champions League for the first time on Saturday night, June 10 at the Ataturk Stadium in the city of Istanbul.

Spanish midfielder, Rodri’s 68th-minute goal settled the cagey contest that a far-from-fluent City dominated, but they never looked comfortable against the three-time winners Inter Milan which had the opportunities themselves.

Inter almost levelled at the death with a point-blank header by substitute Romelu Lukaku but the sticker failed to utilized the clear cut opportunity that was a scace all through-out the game.

City completed a treble for the first time in there history, making them only the second English club to complete it after Manchester United also won the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in 1999.

Pep Guardiola has now won the Champions League three times and took his trophy count with City to 12, he also has become the first manager to win the treble twice with two different clubs Barcelona and Manchester City.