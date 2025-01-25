Manchester City, Chelsea tie live on Showmax

Share

Premier League defending champions Manchester City will host Chelsea this Saturday in the marquee match of Matchday 23 of the 2024/25 season.

Dubbed the “Battle of the Money Bags,” this encounter features former Manchester City assistant manager Enzo Maresca squaring off against his former mentor, Pep Guardiola, for the second time this season. The reverse fixture earlier in the campaign ended in a 2-0 victory for the Citizens.

Fresh off a dominant 6-0 win over Ipswich last weekend, Guardiola’s team, currently fifth in the league standings, will aim to leapfrog Chelsea with a win. Fans can stream the highly anticipated showdown live with a Showmax Premier League mobile plan at 6:30 PM on Saturday.

The Citizens are bolstered by the return of key players John Stones, Nathan Aké, Kevin De Bruyne, and Mateo Kovačić, as they look to close the gap at the top of the table. Meanwhile, Chelsea, who held City to a 1-1 draw at the Etihad last season, will be determined to maintain their position in the top four.

Also on Saturday, league leaders Liverpool will host Ipswich at Anfield in one of the 4:00 PM kickoffs. Arne Slot’s men remain six points clear of second-placed Arsenal, who will simultaneously face Wolverhampton Wanderers. Brighton takes on Everton at the Amex, while third-placed Nottingham Forest welcomes Bournemouth.

The weekend wraps up with a thrilling lineup of Super Sunday fixtures. Manchester United, sitting 13th, will visit Craven Cottage to face Fulham at 8:00 PM, streaming live on Showmax. With just one win in their last six league matches, the Red Devils risk being dragged into a relegation scrap if their struggles persist.

Other Sunday matches include Tottenham hosting Leicester City, Crystal Palace taking on Brentford, and Aston Villa welcoming West Ham United

Share

Please follow and like us: