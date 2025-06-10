Manchester City Appoint Two New Coaches

Share

Manchester City have appointed two new coaches to manage Pep Guardiola’s first team coaching set-up.

The new coaches are Pepijn Lijnders and James French.

The Cityzens disclosed this in a post on their website on Tuesday.

Lijnders has been appointed as assistant coach while French joins as set-piece coach.

Lijnders, 42, arrived at the Etihad armed with extensive elite-level coaching experience both in the Premier League as well as on the continent.

French, on the other hand, moved to City from Liverpool in the key role of set-piece coach.

“Pepijn and James have each amassed huge experience working in their individual roles over the past few years.

“Everyone at Manchester City wishes Pepijn and James the very best of luck in their new roles,” Man City’s statement partly read.

