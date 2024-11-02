Managwu emerges HATMAN’s president

Share

…as Aliyu is named BoT chairman

A new dawn is on the horizon for the Hospitality and Tourism Management Association of Nigeria (HATMAN) as the body elected Dr Lilian Managwu, as its nmNational President, at the close of its 18th International Conference and Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2024 held recently in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Managwu is the second female president in the annals of the association that is devoted to the building of capacity and professionalism in the tourism sector. Mrs Ifeoma Ekwueme, wife of late Dr Alex Ekwueme, former Vice President of Nigeria, was the first female practitioner to have been elected president of the association in its formative years.

The new president is a seasoned professional, who over the years has made significant contributions to Nigeria’s tourism and the growth of the association, earning her both national and international accolades.

Her presidency is expected to bring new energy and innovative strategies to HATMAN as it continues to advocate for high standards in the sector.

Other officers elected include; Alhaji Yunusa Muhammed – 1st Vice President; Dr Ibrahim A. Kukoyi – 2nd Vice-President; Chief Edwin Enanta – Zonal Chairman FCT; Alhaji Salisu Talle – Zonal Chairman North-West; Dr Ndidi Ezeibe – Zonal Chairman South-East; Mrs Alheri Jibi Zim – Zonal Chairperson North-East; and Mrs Adetola Olagunju – Zonal Chairperson South-West.

Also elected are; Mrs Christy Abu – Zonal Chairperson North-Central; Mr Ademola Reuben Igbo – Financial Secretary; Prince Ayodele Arokoyo – Assistant Secretary; Mr Chimezie Mike – National Publicity Secretary; Dr. Ebikaboere Seimodei – Zonal Chairperson South-South; and Mrs Felicia Peters – Treasurer.

While the First Deputy President of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), Alhaji Badaki Aliyu, was appointed as the Chairman of the association’s Board of Trust. He is also a seasoned and respected professional with a towering image and influence in the tourism sector.

In her acceptance address, she expressed appreciation to the members for the trust and confidence reposed in her, promising to lead the association on an unprecedented growth path. This is as she stressed the critical role of leadership in navigating the present challenging economic situation of the country, which has affected greatly the industry.

According to her, ‘‘our industry is confronting severe economic pressures, but through strategic innovation, sustainability, and partnerships, we can ensure the sector not only survives but thrives. The new leadership team is fully committed to finding solutions that will strengthen the industry and lead us into a prosperous future.

“We shall work hard, very hard to justify this confidence and trust in our new leadership. Even though we can’t do it all alone, we shall lead by example, intentionally committed to sacrificially growing our association and to a large extent the entire industry through collaboration and partnerships.”

Aliyu, who was also a former president of the association, pledged to raise the bar and take it to an enviable position in the country and beyond, deploying his expertise, professional skill and influence as well as rich network built over the years.

