Managing Idps Health Concerns After Multiple Attacks In Plateau

It is no longer news that Plateau State has in recent times come un- der ceaseless attackers from yet-to-be-identified marauders wreaking havoc in the past two months, killing people, and burning and destroying houses and crops in farms.. One of such areas where these at- tacks have become prevalent is in Mangu Local Government Area over 80,000 Internally displaced Persons comprising women, children and the aged have been cramped into the eleven camps that the state government has provided across the council area to house those fleeing further attacks.

Though one problem of major concern bordering on safety has been ad- dressed by the government, another one seems to be rearing its ugly head in a manner that has necessitated palpable fears of a likely outbreak of communicable diseases in the various camps due to overcrowding in rooms. Our Correspondent who visited one of the camps in nearby Pankshin Local Government saw no fewer than 15 to 20 persons sleeping in one room every night, a situation that has been considered as inimical to public health safety if not nipped in the bud timely by the authorities concerned.

Some officials of the camps who pleaded anonymity in separate chats with Saturday Telegarph expressed fear of the high possibility of disease outbreak, but added that the situation came about because of low availability of accommodation in the camp just as he added that the management of the facility has no option but to resort divine intervention to prevent any ugly incidence residents after surviving the deathly attacks on their communities.

The building hosting some of the survivors of the ongoing coordinated attacks was built by the Student Union Government of the Federal College of Education, FCE located in Pankshin town. The structure is a 14-room building of single rooms each and is currently being occupied by no fewer than 450 people, both adults and children and according to the management, residents share up to 15 or 20 in each of the rooms to sleep every night.

A visibly distrustful occupant who refused to identify herself told our correspondent that, “Our children some- times fall sick because of how they are sleeping on a mat or a wrapper on a cement floor. We don’t have mattresses. When contacted, the Camp Leader, Mrs. A. Nansat revealed that a student of the Federal College of Education FCE Pankshin who graduated recently gave her 6 spring mattresses to a nursing mother of a two-month-old baby, to be sleeping on it and her newborn baby.

She appreciated their host community, individuals and organizations that have since come to the aid of the camp in meeting some of its challenges, especially members of the Mwaghavul Development Association (MDA) whom she specifically lauded for their support to the camp at all times. Interim Chairman of Mangu Local Government Area, Hon. Markus Artu said the displaced victims of the attacks desperately need the public’s support to survive at the various camps that have been opened for them by his government to make their stay pleasurable and comfortable.

In a chat with our correspondent, Artu said, “There have been improvements in terms of relief items brought to the displaced victims in recent times, but they still don’t meet the needs of one camp at the moment and we need more of such help from public-spirited individuals within and outside the state.”

A non-governmental organisation brought some relief items to this camp and two others to support the cause, however the local government lauded President Bola Tinubu for responding to their predicament by relocating the military interventionist outfit, Operation Safe Haven to the Area. There are however desperate to see the president’s directives being implemented in line with his concerns for the situation in the area and environs.

A group known as Coalition for Better and Brighter Nigeria, (CBBN), which is dedicated to advancing a peaceful,-democratic, and economically viable nation has tasks the Ministry of Humanitarian ‘Affairs and Disaster Management, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to do their work by swinging into mobilizing and providing relief materials for surviving victims of the attack in the area.

Convener of the group, Prophet Isa El-Buba during a press conference in Jos said they are deeply concerned about the recent wave of resurgent killings in Plateau State. “We call on the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to do their work by mobilizing and providing relief materials for surviving victims of the attack.

Friends and Partners of the Plateau People, Multilateral and Multinational organizations as well as public-spirited individuals; this is the time to reach out and identify with the government and people of Plateau State. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and communities affected by these tragic events and pray for the repose of the souls of those killed,” he said.

CBBN expressed sadness on the unfortunate resurgence of blood baths and well-organized killings in especially villages in Mangu, Riyom, Bar- kin-Ladi, Bokkos and Jos South local government areas of the state. “In the last four months, close to a thousand persons, most of them women and children, have been massacred and butchered in cold blood by terrorists during overnight unprovoked attacks and their houses burnt down, including foodstuff, food barns and seedlings.

The economic impact of these destructions cannot even begin to be contemplated that already run into billions of dollars,” he said. El-Buba added that his group strongly condemns these barbaric, despicable and heart-wrenching killings and destructions, maintaining that “While commending the considerable efforts of security stakeholders in the state, 1 put it to Security and defence formations that you are not doing enough.

You may say you are doing your best but it is not good enough, since it is not able to halt the killings and fish out perpetrators. “We, therefore call on all security stakeholders in the state to redouble and accelerate efforts in rolling back this genocide being carried out on the Plateau, unhindered. Your proactiveness and gallantry should be seen in the foregoing, abating the ongoing killings with your rapid response frontal defence of terrorist elements.

Double on your intelligence gathering and unmask these terrorists and their sponsors to Nigerians,” the cleric said. He added that concerted actions are needed “Because security is everyone’s responsibility, | call on all community stakeholders to remain sensitive and share timely actionable intelligence with boots on the ground. Stakeholders in government and communities must work hand-in-glove to strengthen and smoothen the coordination of early warning and early response systems.

“Furthermore, I reiterate my stand that citizens must devise to defend themselves in the face-of unwarranted provocation from alien terrorist elements to uphold the inalienable right to life. He also called for a united force against bandits in the state, saying all hands must be on deck to defeat the ongoing onslaught of innocent citizens on the Plateau. “CBBN will engage in advocacy efforts, both locally and globally, to draw attention to the urgent need for more action against terrorism in Nigeria especially in Plateau State.

We will collaborate with relevant stakeholders to encourage governments and international organizations to prioritize violence prevention, security and stabilization in the region as well as policy and security reform. “We acknowledge that this terror attack and achieving lasting peace in Plateau State requires a comprehensive and multi: faceted approach. “We are therefore committed to playing our part and leveraging our resources to support the efforts of those working towards peace, security, justice, humanitarian intervention and stabilization together, we can build a future where every community, especially Plateau State, thrives in peace and security.

The Mwaghavul Development Association MDA during a press conference in Jos accused the members of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN for turning deserted communities into grazing fields and hunting to displace more people with the aim of taking over the lands.

The National President of the association, Chief Joseph Gwankat who spoke said to journalists, said, “It is with a deeply heavy heart that the Mwaghavul Nation under the MDA is addressing you, and in-deed the general public on the true situation in Mwaghavul land and other parts of Mangu Local Government Area due to the continuous terrorist attacks on our villages and our people by killer Fulani herdsmen.

“It is instructive to still re-emphasize that the Mwaghavul people have been living in peace with their neighbours from time immemorial, and have never attacked any of them for whatever reasons. How- ever, recently, Fulani terrorists chose us as a target for mayhem without any form of provocation. “Preceding the attacks which started from April till date, shortly after the governorship election, several cases of kidnapping, farmland destruction and other criminal activities perpetrated by these Fulani terrorists were recorded in different parts of the LGA, yet our people refused to be provoked.

It is, therefore, surprising that our attackers who have destroyed our villages and killed our people in large numbers are the ones that are crying most after inflicting so much pain and agony on our people. “This evil act is being perpetrated under Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN). Our villages deserted due to the attacks by the Fulani militia have become grazing fields for the Fulani herders. The following is the list of our villages attacked by Fulani terrorist herdsmen based on districts (as of 7th July 2023) and the number of people killed.