Managing Enugu Marathon Volunteers Was Challenging – Ebidowei

The head of volunteers at the Nilayo Sports Management Limited, Ebidowei Oweifie, has said dealing with volunteers at the maiden edition of the Enugu City International Marathon was a different experience compared to what he was used to with other marathons he has handled across the country.

According to Oweifie, who has spent ten years managing volunteers in Lagos, as well as in Abeokuta, Ijebu Ode, and Remo, he had a good understanding of what to expect.

However, he faced a different challenge when working with the locals in Enugu, as they had never experienced a marathon before.

“You know it was the maiden edition and most of them don’t even know what to do or to expect, as they had not volunteered in a marathon before now” he said.

“Because we are looking forward to a label after the first edition, we needed to be thorough and I can bet you it wasn’t easy.

“It was like repeating the same thing over and over again and I am happy that we were able to put them up to a level where they were all useful for the event. They gave a good account of themselves at the end.

