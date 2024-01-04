Managing Allergies During Pregnancy

It is estimated that up to 20 percent of pregnant women suffer from allergies. Although pregnancy should be a special time, allergies can make affected women miserable. In some cases, women may notice that their allergy symptoms become even more troublesome during pregnancy.

This may be due to hormonal changes. Interestingly, some women’s allergies stay the same or even disappear while pregnant.

It is even more important during pregnancy to use appropriate allergen avoidance measures depending on the cause of your allergies, as this is safest approach to management.

If you have fall or spring hay fever problems, make sure you always keep the windows to your house and car closed so that pollen does not come in.

If house dust mites cause your allergies, using mite-proof encasings on the mattress and pillows and removing carpet from your bedroom may help.

For pregnant women with pet allergy, removing the pet from the house, or at least the bedroom, can improve allergy symptoms.

The most common question asked by pregnant patients with allergies is, “What medications can I safely use during my pregnancy?” Treatment should begin with saline nasal spray and humidifiers to try to relieve nasal symptoms.

The American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology said that, ideally, it is best to avoid any medication use if possible.

Consult your allergist before you stop any current medication and before starting a medicine during pregnancy, including over-the-counter (OTC) treatments. There are medicines that may be recommended to you by your health care provider that are generally considered safe.

The good news is that rhinitis of pregnancy will go away within a few weeks of the birth of your child but, unfortunately, usually returns with each pregnancy.

As you can see, nasal problems can affect your pregnancy. It is important that you work with your physician and allergist to control them effectively and safely for you and your unborn child.