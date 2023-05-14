Managerial Role Filled, What Next Todd Boehly?

Chelsea may be looking unrecognisable on the pitch but off it they are doing good, getting their business done smoothly.

For the first time in months, Chelsea fans have a reason to be excited about the future following news Mauricio Pochettino has agreed to become the club’s new manager.

The ex-Tottenham boss has been the leading candidate to fill in the void role at Stanford Bridge and it’s only a matter of time now before the Argentine is pictured in Chelsea blue.

With a new manager chosen, Todd Boehly and Co. can finally start planning their summer overhaul, and with a bloated squad in need of trimming and gaping holes in the starting XI needing filling, chances are the team’s going to look significantly different come the start of the 2023/24 season.