New Telegraph

May 15, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Managerial Role Filled,…

Managerial Role Filled, What Next Todd Boehly?

Chelsea may be looking unrecognisable on the pitch but off it they are doing good, getting their business done smoothly.

For the first time in months, Chelsea fans have a reason to be excited about the future following news Mauricio Pochettino has agreed to become the club’s new manager.

The ex-Tottenham boss has been the leading candidate to fill in the void role at Stanford Bridge and it’s only a matter of time now before the Argentine is pictured in Chelsea blue.

With a new manager chosen, Todd Boehly and Co. can finally start planning their summer overhaul, and with a bloated squad in need of trimming and gaping holes in the starting XI needing filling, chances are the team’s going to look significantly different come the start of the 2023/24 season.

Tags:

Read Previous

Enugu Sponsors 300 Pilgrims To Israel, Jordan
Read Next

TASTE Commission Donates Water Projects To Two Plateau Communities

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023