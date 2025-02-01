Management of Players, Fixtures in a Loaded Football Year

Share

The draw for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations took place in Rabat, Morocco on Monday with over 10 months to the kick-off of the continental football showpiece. The tournament is scheduled to run from December 21, 2025 to January 18, 2026. This is a very historic tournament as it is the first time the competition will stretch from one year to another. A total of 50 out of the 52 Confederation of African Football (CAF) member-nations participated in the qualifying series. The final tournament will be hosted by six cities in Morocco over four weeks but there can only be one country to be crowned as the kings of Africa. It will be recalled that Cote d’Ivoire defeated Nigeria 2-1 in the final of the last edition in Abidjan. I believe Nigeria, drawn in Group C to play against Tunisia, Tanzania and Uganda, had a favourable draw. One could not have prayed for a better group. All the groups are so tight with two tough teams and a potential spoiler in the mix.

The host, Morocco, will confront Mali, Zambia and Comoros. Zambia, just like Morocco are former champions while Comoros could be spoilers in the group. At the AFCON 2021, Comoros defeated Black Stars of Ghana and so they cannot be underrated. Group B is the most intriguing with Egypt and South Africa facing off in a group that also has Angola and Zimbabwe. Again, two former champions are here with Angola as possible spoilers. Another tight group is F with Cote d’Ivoire, Cameroon, Gabon and Mozambique expected to battle for honours with two former champions also in the fold. The Nigerian group is very tricky. Tunisia is a tough country and also former champions and Eagles head coach Eric Chelle and his boys must be very ready for the challenges ahead. It is important to state that beating Uganda and Tanzania is a must for the Super Eagles. There is plenty of time before the AFCON finals but there should be a way of monitoring all the three group opponents of the Eagles before the event.

It is also crucial to monitor top teams like Egypt, Cameroon, Morocco, Algeria and Senegal. AFCON 2025 is a big project because as the silver medalists in the last edition, only the gold will be good enough for the Super Eagles. The job the federation has to do is enormous to support the technical crew in the task ahead. There must be effective back-up for the new manager to excel and put smiles on the faces of Nigerians. Eagles captain, William Troost-Ekong, was apt in his evaluation of the AFCON 2025 draw. Troost-Ekong said there were no smaller teams anymore on the continent. He said: “Tunisia, Uganda and Tanzania are three teams that need to be respected. I think we have the experience now to know how to handle these situations. There is no such thing as an easy game in Africa. I believe that we have everything in our team to come out of the group and go all the way. We learnt something last year from the AFCON in Abidjan but this time, we will be ready to work hard throughout the year to make sure everyone is fit and ready to give the very best under the new coach.” However, before the AFCON finals, Chelle and his boys will play six games in the World Cup qualifiers in which the country has been sentenced to win to bounce back into reckoning. The Eagles are currently 5th in a group of six and there seems to be no margin for error again. Most of the players in the Super Eagles are yet to play in the World Cup and that is enough motivation for them to up their game in the World Cup qualifiers which incidentally will be used to prepare for the AFCON finals. The talents are there abroad and also in Nigeria.

Chelle needs the full support of the federation to get the Eagles going. No doubt, it is a loaded football year for Nigeria and the management of these players and the fixtures is very key. The coach might need a pool of at least 25 to 30 players to pick from depending on their current form. The players in the domestic league can also be part of it such that the country’s league will not run in vain. The talents in the league must be integrated into the national team. It is a loaded year and incidentally, the FIFA World Cup qualifiers will be a big preparation for the AFCON finals

Share

Please follow and like us: