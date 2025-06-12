MAN: Worsening Economic Downturn Dips Manufacturing Sector’s Capacity

Share

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has lamented that the prevailing economic downturn has had a severe toll on the country’s manufacturing sector.

Specifically, MAN pointed out that as at 2023, 767 manufacturing companies shut down operations and over 18,000 jobs were lost in 2024 alone due to the hostile business environment.

The Director-General of MAN, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, who made this known in an interview with New Telegraph in Lagos, said that since the sector is worse hit by the economic downturn, its current performance was sub-optimal.

Indeed, Ajayi-Kadir explained that its performance had remained lacklustre due to numerous familiar binding constraints like unstable exchange rate, inadequate power supply/ high cost of energy, high inflation, insecurity, multiplicity of regulatory agencies and high regulation costs, high interest rate & poor access to credit, deficient infrastructure, high logistics cost, unfavourable trade policies and low patronage.

According to him, available data shows that manufacturing capacity utilization plummeted from 73.3 per cent in 1981 to 57 per cent in 2024 and contribution to the economy has shrunk from 29.9 per cent to 8.6 per cent over the same period.

He said: “Real growth has decelerated from 14.7 per cent in 2014 to 1.38 per cent in 2024, while non-oil export contributions have nose-dived from 82.37 per cent in 2019 to 25.13 per cent in 2024.

This is evident in the country’s ranking of 97th in the Global Competitive Industrial Performance Index; an uninspiring 44 places below South Africa.

“The sector is worse hit by the prevailing economic downturn. It is now facing the combined storm of forex losses, rising raw material costs, high energy prices, multiple taxation, escalated borrowing costs, infrastructural deficits and policy uncertainties.”

The MAN DG stressed: “Credible data revealed that in last year alone, the exchange rate depreciated by 53 per cent and the cost of imported raw materials surged by 118 per cent to N6.64 trillion.

In the same year, documented forex losses of manufacturers within MAN increased from N983 billion in 2023 to N1.62 trillion due to naira depreciation as well as the non-settlement of the $2.4 billion worth of Forex forward contract by the CBN.

“The SMI cadre is particularly impacted by the cost of alternative energy which skyrocketed from N781.7 billion in 2023 to N1.1 trillion in 2024, consequent upon the 240 per cent increase in electricity tariff.

“In addition, Finance costs jumped by over 44 per cent to N2.06 trillion in the 2024 from N1.43 trillion in 2023, while multiplicity of taxes and excessive regulation have further stifled manufacturing growth.”

The renowned economic expert pointed out that market access and integration remained limited due to inadequate trading information and infrastructure deficits, adding that, “the poor transport system has escalated logistics costs, making Nigerian manufacturers less competitive.

“Insecurity has elevated business risks, increased costs and made the investment environment uncertain. Agroallied industrial activities have remained challenged by insurgent activities and farmer-herder clashes.”

He, however, stated that intentional efforts at scaling these critical contributions to forex inflow were vital for the stability of the local currency, upscaling employment generation and enhancement of economic growth.

