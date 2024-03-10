Man Who Strikes Woman Isn’t Fit To Be Called A Man – Pete Edochie

Veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie has said that a man who strikes women out of any little provocation isn’t fit to be called a man.

The celebrated actor made this known via his official Instagram page in a shared video while making an advertisement for Life Lager beer.

The movie Thespian who stated that his 77th birthday coincides with International Women’s Day on Friday, March 8 has continued to praise women, adding that a house becomes a home only when a woman moves in.

Pete Edochie told men that the strength of a woman lies in her tongue so if a man strikes a woman simply because he is provoked, he isn’t fit to be called a man.

He added that any man who can get along with a woman is capable of leading both a local government and a country.

taaatibg said: “A woman is a miracle, It depends on how you treat her!”

samvail_ stated: “A man full of wisdom! Maybe Yul knows what he’s doing! ‍♂️”

ble_ssing_sunday wrote: “Now Judy no go allow Yul hear this message, she don close bottle”

viq_tory penned: “This man is full of wisdom meanwhile his son is somewhere doing TikTok challenge.. God abeg no let any of my family members bring shame to us ”

