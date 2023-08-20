Man Who Killed His Two Nieces Remanded In Ogun Prison

The 37-year-old Taiwo Ishola who killed his two nieces has been remanded in Police custody in Ogun State, Sunday Telegraph reports.

It would be recalled that Taiwo had last week killed his younger brother’s two daughters in a jungle in Abeokuta, the state capital.

On August 5, Taiwo went to his brother Idowu Agbaje Ishola’s house in the Kemta Abata neighbourhood of Abeokuta to take the two female children away on his motorbike.

When Idowu and his wife arrived at their house later in the evening, the two girls, Promise, 9, and Testimony, 7, were reported missing.

Idowu was instructed to inquire his elder brother about the minors after neighbours spotted them riding on his bike.

When questioned, Taye claimed he had simply dropped the girls off in the market and had no idea of their location.

However, he confessed to the police and led them to the bush where he reportedly slaughtered his nieces, saying it was the devil’s handiwork.

The police on Friday arraigned the suspect before an Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court on a one-count charge of murder.

In accordance with Section 306 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Laws of Ogun, the Police Counsel, F.A. Oyewole, had requested the court for an order to remand the defendant.

Oyewole requested that the defendant be remanded for 60 days, in the first instance, at the Oba Correctional Centre pending advice from the State Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The counsel told the court that Ishola had committed the offence at about 5:30 p.m. at Mile 6, Obafe road, Abeokuta.

He said, “The defendant killed one Promise Ishola, 9, and Testimony Ishola, 7, the sons of his younger brother Idowu Ishola.”

According to Oyewole, “The defendant used a machete to cut the children’s heads and other parts of their bodies, leading to their death.”

The offence, he added, contravenes Sections 316 and 319 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun 2006.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Esther Idowu, ordered the remand of the suspect at Oba, pending the DPP’s legal advice.

The case has since been adjourned until October 16 for mention.