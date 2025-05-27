Man Who Killed 23 In Mosque Attack Sentenced To Death By Hanging

Share

The 38-year-old man, Shafi’u Abubakar, who attacked a Mosque in Kano State, killing several worshipers, last year, has been sentenced to death by hanging. Additionally he was given a150 strokes of cane for setting a mosque on fire and killing 23 people by an Upper Sharia Court.

The defendant, who resides in Gezawa Local Government Area, was charged with culpable homicide, attempted murder, causing grievous hurt and mischief by fire.

The Judge, Malam Halhalatu Khuza’i-Zakariyya, held that out of the seven witnesses presented by the prosecution, only the testimonies of two witnesses proved the case beyond reasonable doubt.

He said that the testimonies of Pw1, Pw2, Pw3, Pw5, and Pw6 were mere stories, while citing Islamic inscription, noted that they were not present when the incident occurred, they only heard about it and some only saw the fire in the mosque.

