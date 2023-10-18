Man Who Fired Gunshots At Ladipo Market Identified – Police

The spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has disclosed that the person who was captured on video firing gunshots to celebrate the reopening of the Ladipo market in Lagos State has been identified.

In a video that went viral on the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, the man was seen discharging his firearm into the air, while onlookers cheered him on.

Reacting to the act, the Police image maker assured Nigerians that a probe had been launched and the man would be identified.

However, in an update posted on Wednesday via his X handle, Adejobi confirmed that the man had been identified, and the Lagos command would address the matter.

He tweeted, “The man has been identified. The Lagos state police command will speak on it ASAP.

“Let’s wait for their reaction on the matter. I really commend the efforts of the CP on it. Excellent indeed. Thanks”

