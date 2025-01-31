New Telegraph

January 31, 2025
Man Who Burned Quran ‘Shot Dead In Sweden’

A man who sparked violent protests after burning the Quran has been shot dead in Sweden, according to local media reports. Salwan Momika, 38, is reported to have been killed in an apartment in Södertälje, Stockholm, on Wednesday evening.

Unrest broke out after Momika set fire to a copy of Islam’s holy book outside Stockholm Central Mosque in 2023. Stockholm police said in a statement that five people had been arrested after a man in his 40s was shot dead overnight, reports the BBC.

Officers were called to a suspected shooting at an apartment in Hovsjö around 23:11 local time (22:11 GMT) on Wednesday.

The man, who has not been named by police, was found with gunshot wounds and taken to hospital. The force announced he had died yesterday morning.

