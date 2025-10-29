A Facebook user identified as Asonumaka George Wakama has warned Nigerians not to waste their time participating in Pastor Nathaniel Bassey’s Hallelujah Challenge.

The Hallelujah Challenge is an online praise and prayer program convened by Pastor Nathaniel Bassey, which takes place during specific periods each year, and has enjoyed growing popularity over the years.

Speaking on the spiritual programme, George said the Hallelujah Challenge has no foundation in the Bible and is an empty ritual that leads to superficial experiences.

George frowned at the pursuit of emotional highs without a deepening relationship with God, calling it unfulfilling and fleeting.

George, in a lengthy Facebook post, maintained that true spirituality is rooted in sound doctrine and not emotional experiences.

READ ALSO;

His post partly read: “…Indeed, the Hallelujah Challenge has sparked intense debate, with many questioning its authenticity and biblical basis.

“Critics argue that it’s mere bombast and fanfare, devoid of sound gospel teachings. “Worship without a solid foundation in the gospel is nothing more than emotional manipulation, akin to the excitement generated by sports, games, or music concerts.

“A closer look at the Bible reveals no precedent for believers gathering for an ‘Alleluia challenge.” “In fact, the Bible emphasises the importance of sound doctrine and apostolic teachings.

“Without these, we’re left with empty rituals and superficial experiences. “Honestly the pursuit of emotional highs without a deepening relationship with God is fleeting and unfulfilling.

“Decades of fanfare and spectacle have yielded little in terms of genuine spiritual growth, with many still trapped in dead works and legalism.

“Repentance from dead works is elementary (Hebrews 6:1), and those bound by legalistic practices are cut off from Christ (Galatians 5:1, 4).

“The Bible warns against preachers who distort the gospel, labelling them accursed (Galatians 1:6-9). “True spirituality is rooted in sound doctrine, not emotional experiences or superficial practices…”

George advised people to avoid the challenge, as it was just a brand publicity stunt of the convener. He accused Bassey of taking advantage of people by profiting from the challenge at the expense of their sleep and health.

In his words: “To this end, my candid advice, don’t waste your time adding to the brand publicity stunt of a gospel singer.

“He’s creaming off making so much money on this Alleluia challenge stuff at the expense of depriving you of your sleep and health.

“Don’t be party to it.”