Man: Visa Hiccups May Mar AfCFTA Implementation

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has raised the alarm that hitches surrounding visas in- spite of increasing global acceptance of visa on arrival and restrictions in the movement of goods and people within Africa could marred the successful implementation of African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement.

The Director-General of MAN, Mr. Seun Ajayi-Kadir, in an interview with New Telegraph in Lagos, said, in Africa, the movement of goods and people was still restricted and connectivity and logistics within Africa remained very difficult; and these are important issues that need to be addressed in AfCFTA for smooth trade facilitation. Ajayi-Kadir, while quoting from the 2022 Africa Visa Openness Index (AVOI), which measures the extent to which African countries are open to visitors from other African countries, showed that 10 countries had improved their visa openness score over the past year, although African citizens must secure a visa for 47 per cent of intra – Africa travel.

In addition, the report further showed that 32 countries still required the nationals of at least half of the continent’s countries to obtain a visa before travelling, inspite of the increasing global acceptance of visa on arrival facility. Ajayi-Kadir stated: “It is important that these weaknesses are addressed as we set the agenda for competitive manufacturing under AfCFTA.” The MAN DG noted that Nigeria had the potential to become a top 10 global producer and exporter in strategic sectors.

He said: “We have a great opportunity to become the manufacturing hub in Africa. And with this comes all the benefits of non-oil export such as foreign income and employment, which Nigeria desperately needs to move the country forward. Growth and diversification of Nigeria’s economy and revenue. Attract investments into the economy. To significantly increase the percentage of components produced locally for assembled consumer products.

Expand low technology, labour-intensive and resources-based industries. Create millions of jobs, and reduce the level of poverty and unemployment. Produce for domestic consumer market. “These will lead to a reduction in the demand for foreign exchange to buy foreign products, which will contribute to a more stable local currency.” The MAN boss said that if Nigeria does nont take advantage of these opportunities and be fully prepared for AfCFTA, then, it would have to contend with some threats. The threats, he said, included the emergence of lower-cost competitors both from Africa and outside Africa.

“China remains the largest importer into Africa partly because our manufacturers do not produce what we consume or are not competitive. “Nigeria loses its market and the opportunity to truly move from an agrarian to an industrial economy. A path all prosperous nations have gone through. The Nigerian mar- ket is the largest market and target for almost all countries. This will become a major threat if the Rules of Origins are not well defined and monitored,” he added.

He pointed out the flooding of the domestic market with cheaper and substandard products, saying this was one of the reasons Nigeria’s quality infrastructure needs to be in place. “The threat of continued de- industrialisation. Nigeria’s economy will remain very weak. This will of course lead to insecurity, increased levels of poverty, unemployment, borrowing, a difficult macroeconomic environment with high inflation and exchange rates. Balance of payment issues and dwindling of foreign reserves.

“These weaknesses present a daunting and extremely difficult environment for any country to industrialise let alone aim to be competitive,” adding “but China and Indonesia were worse than this before they embarked on their industrialisation programs and look at what they have achieved today. “If they can do it, Nigeria can certainly do it; better and quicker. All we need is a robust agenda, total commitment from the government and the industry, and continuity,” Ajayi-Kadir added.