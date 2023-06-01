Man Utd To Give Maguire £10m Payoff To Leave This Summer

Maguire has been linked with an exit after falling out of favour at Manchester United this season, with the club captain having started just seven Premier League games under Erik ten Hag.

The England international has effectively been demoted to the fifth-choice central defender at Old Trafford, having fallen behind Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof in the pecking order.

Luke Shaw has also been used in a centre-back role ahead of Maguire on occasion.

England National Coach Gareth Southgate last week said Maguire’s place with England was under threat due to a lack of first-team football and Ten Hag admitted that the defender ‘has a decision to make’ on his future as he looks for regular minutes. United are prepared to facilitate an exit by offering Maguire a £10m payoff to leave Old Trafford. Maguire still has two seasons to run on his £190,000-a-week contract and it’s anticipated that he would only earn around half that amount with an exit.