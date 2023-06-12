New Telegraph

June 12, 2023
Man Utd Set To Make Formal Bid For Mason Mount

Manchester United are set to submit a formal bid to sign Chelsea midfielder, Mason Mount in the coming days.

Erik ten Hag is keen to sign the England international as the Dutchman looks to add a mobile number eight to his squad ahead of next season, with negotiations between the clubs ongoing.

Mount has just a year remaining on his current contract at Chelsea and is expected to leave after talks over an extension broke down.

United hope to capitalise on the situation and are reported to have agreed to personal terms with the 24-year-old, who is valued at around €80 million (£68m) at Stamford Bridge.

United are reluctant to meet that fee, but a ‘formal bid’ will be submitted ‘soon’ as negotiations continue.

United are understood to have alternative transfer targets in mind should an agreement not be reached with Chelsea, who run the risk of losing Mount on a free transfer next summer if the midfielder is not sold, with ‘no signs’ of a turnaround in agreeing on an extension to his deal.

Mount has made 195 appearances for the West Londoners since progressing from the club’s academy system and was named as Chelsea’s Player of the Season in 2020/21 and 2021/22.

He is understood to be open to a move to Manchester United after turning down Chelsea’s offer of a new contract.

