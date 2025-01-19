Share

Manchester United and Real Betis are reportedly close to agreeing on a loan deal for Antony Matheus dos Santos, popularly known as Antony.

Sunday Telegraph reports that Antony has not started a single league game for the Red Devils this season.

Under new manager, Ruben Amorim, the Brazilian winger has been used mostly off the bench.

According to the report, Antony is now set to continue the rest of the campaign in La Liga.

READ ALSO:

There were progressive talks between United and Betis over the move on Saturday, surrounding its financial structure.

The deal will see United cover part of Antony’s hefty wages, which is understood to be £200,000 per week.

The loan will last until June 2025 and does not have a buy option.

Antony followed former United boss Erik Ten Hag made Antony to Old Trafford in 2022 in a mega £86 million move but things have not gone to plan.

In 95 games, he has managed just 12 goals since his arrival.

Share

Please follow and like us: