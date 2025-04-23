Man Utd Interested In Wolves Striker Cunha

Share

Manchester United are interested in signing Wolves forward Matheus Cunha this summer. The Brazilian, who has a £62.5m release clause in his Wolves contract, is expected to leave Molineux at the end of the season.

Multiple club sources have told BBC Sport the 25-yearold is one of a number of attacking options on United’s shortlist, with Ipswich Town striker, Liam Delap, 22, also of interest.

Improving United’s scoring record is a priority for head coach Ruben Amorim. Only Southampton, Leicester City, Ipswich, Everton and West Ham have scored fewer than the 38 goals United have managed in 33 Premier League matches this season.

Cunha is viewed as an ideal addition to play in one of the two attacking midfield positions in Amorim’s pre – ferred 3-4-2-1 formation. Cunha – Wolves’ top scorer this season with 16 goals to his name in all competitions – plays in a similar system under current boss Vitor Pereira.

United are set to face competition from a number of Premier League clubs for Cunha, with Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle all known to be looking to sign a forward this summer.

Cunha has scored 32 times in 87 appearances for Wolves but his disciplinary record may be of some concern to suitors.

Share