Man Utd Eye Cheap ‘Giant’ Lucca

Manchester United have set their sights on Udinese’s 6ft 7in striker Lorenzo Lucca, with scouts closely monitoring the towering forward.

Reports suggest the club’s co-owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, is considering the Italian as a budget-friendly option to strengthen the squad’s attack.

The Red Devils are in urgent need of a reliable goalscorer, as current forwards Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Højlund have struggled to deliver. Between them, they have managed just 14 goals in 83 appearances this season.

