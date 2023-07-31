Man Utd Extend Adidas Partnership Until 2035

Manchester United have renewed their long-term partnership with Adidas for a further 10 years until the summer of 2035.

It would be recalled that United first partnered with Adidas in 2015 after a 13-year partnership with Nike came to an end.

The original deal, reported at the time to be worth £750 million, will continue to run until it expires in 2025 and then be replaced by the more lucrative renewal agreement.

A statement from the club’s investor relations platform read, “Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU), is pleased to confirm that it has renewed its principal partnership with Adidas, as the club’s official kit supplier. The new agreement will continue the partnership for a further 10 years until June 2035 and has a minimum cash guarantee of GBP 900 million, subject to certain adjustments.”

“With its roots in the 1980s, our partnership has been reinvented over the past decade with some of the most innovative designs and technology in sportswear. “We are now looking forward to refreshing this powerful partnership again through the remainder of this decade and into the 2030s.”

At £900mthroughoutf the contract, that will average out at £90m worth of revenue each year. That makes it one of the biggest deals of its kind anywhere in world football, with United now surpassing Liverpool’s previously similar 10-year contract with Nike that was signed in 2020 and behind only Barcelona (Nike) and Real Madrid (adidas) globally.

10 more years of Adidas kits and attire for United will take the partnership to 20 years by the time it is due to expire in 2035. Umbro previously supplied unbranded kits for 30 years from the return of club football after the Second World War in 1945 until 1975.