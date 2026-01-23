Man Utd Confirm Casemiro’s Departure

Ma n c h e s t e r United have confirmed that Casemiro will leave the club at the end of the season. Casemiro has been a key member of the United squad this season.

However, the 33-yearold will depart Old Trafford when his current contract expires. T he statement read: “Casemiro will leave Manchester United this summer upon the expiry of his contract.

“The legendary midfielder has enjoyed four seasons at the club, playing 146 games and scoring 21 goals to date. “A serial winner, Casemiro was unveiled at Old Trafford in August 2022 and quickly became a fan favourite due to his combative nature and ability to score goals at crucial times.