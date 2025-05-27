Man Utd Close To Signing Wolves’ Cunha

Share

Matheus Cunha’s transfer to Manchester United is at an advanced stage as the Wolves forward nears a £62.5m move to Old Trafford. BBC Sport understands United will be required to pay the full fee for the Brazil attacker in three instalments, over two years.

The two parties are closing in on a total agreement over personal terms, with sources indicating a deal over the forward’s package is now a formality.

Wolves are yet to receive a formal approach, but that is expected in the coming days. Cunha’s release clause is worth £62.5m, meaning there is no requirement for lengthy club-to-club negotiation provided United meet the specific terms of the buy-out.

